Image caption The man appeared at the Laganside Courts in Belfast

A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the serious sexual assault of a two-week-old baby in Annalong in County Down.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning.

He also pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent on the child and the common assault of a woman.

The offences against the child are alleged to have happened between 27 and 30 September 2018.

The assault against the woman is alleged to have happened a month earlier.

Previous hearings in relation to the case have been held at Newry Magistrates' Court in County Down.

At the hearing on Friday the man's defence team requested that the trial takes place in Belfast as a result of the "strong local reaction" to the matter.

It is thought the trial will take place over at least two weeks in May next year.

The accused has been remanded back into custody at Maghaberry Prison, near Lisburn in County Antrim.