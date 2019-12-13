A County Tyrone post office has been robbed by men armed with a machete and a hammer.

Three robbers entered the post office on the Barony Road, in Creggan, outside Omagh, at about 19:40 GMT on Thursday.

One remained at the front door while the others approached the tills.

A till was damaged before a staff member was ordered to open a second one and cash was stolen. The staff member was not injured, but was left badly shaken.

One of the robbers was wearing a black hooded top and a black scarf covering his face, black jogging bottoms, white/grey trainers and black gloves.

He was armed with a claw hammer with a black and yellow grip.

Another was wearing a grey hooded top, a black scarf covering his face, blue/light blue tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and grey gloves.

He was armed with a machete with a red handle.

The third was wearing a blue and grey hooded top, a black mask, grey jogging bottoms, white trainers and grey gloves.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.