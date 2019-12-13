Northern Ireland

UK results: Conservatives win majority

After 649 of 650 seats declared
UK results
Party Conservative Labour Scottish National Party Liberal Democrat Democratic Unionist Party Others
Seats 364 203 48 11 8 15
Change +47 -59 +13 -1 -2 +2

Latest election headlines

  1. LATEST
    Results analysis in maps and charts
  2. LATEST
    Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses seat to SNP
  3. RESULT
    08:09 Arundel & South Downs CON HOLD
  4. RESULT
    07:13 Northamptonshire South CON HOLD
Live reporting Results in full About these results

General election 2019: Northern Ireland's election in pictures

  • 13 December 2019

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) suffered a bruising night of general election results, losing two MPs including its Westminster leader Nigel Dodds.

Arlene Foster and Emma-Little Pengelly, general election 2019 Image copyright PA/Charles McQuillan
Image caption It was a glum night for the DUP contingent at the Belfast count, including party leader Arlene Foster (centre) and Emma Little-Pengelly (right)

Nigel Dodds lost his North Belfast seat to Sinn Féin's John Finucane while Emma Little-Pengelly was defeated by Claire Hanna of the SDLP in South Belfast.

SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood won Foyle with a thumping majority, while the Alliance Party took North Down and increased its vote share from the 2017 general election by 8.8%.

Here's how the night unfolded, in pictures.

Counting in Magherafelt for the 2019 general election Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Counting began after the polls closed at 22:00 GMT on Thursday night - the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, was one of the main count centres
Counting in Belfast for the general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Ballot boxes arrive at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, which hosted counts for the four Belfast constituencies
Counting in Belfast during the 2019 general election Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption An electoral officer keeps a keen eye on the votes as their being counted in Belfast
Counting in Belfast during the 2019 general election Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption One of the most anticipated races was between DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and Sinn Féin challenger John Finucane in Belfast North
North Down count, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption In Bangor, the North Down seat was up for grabs after Lady Sylvia Hermon decided not to run for re-election after 18 years as an MP
Stephen Farry, general election 2019 Image copyright PA/Michael Cooper
Image caption Early indications were that Alliance's Stephen Farry had polled well in the constituency and was in a dogfight with the DUP's Alex Easton, the favourite for the seat
Alex Easton, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Alex Easton, centre, was thought to be the most likely beneficiary of Lady Sylvia's decision, but it soon became apparent he would not take the seat
Stephen Farry, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption In the end, Stephen Farry won out by about 3,000 votes, having increased his parties vote share by 36%
Colum Eastwood, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption In Foyle, it was expected to be close - SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (centre right) was aiming to regain the seat for the party after Sinn Féin won it for the first time in 2017
Colum Eastwood, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption But he cantered home with a huge majority of 17,000 votes over Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion
Claire Hanna, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The SDLP's good night was completed when Claire Hanna won in Belfast South, taking the seat from the DUP's Emma Little Pengelly - the party now has two Westminster seats after being wiped out in the 2017 general election
Nigel Dodds, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Nigel Dodds (centre) came into this election as Belfast North's MP for 18 years - the seat had never been held by a non-unionist
Mary-Lou McDonald, John Finucane, Michelle O'Neill, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption But in arguably the surprise of the night, Sinn Féin's John Finucane won by just under 2,000 votes
Jeffrey Donaldson, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson was re-elected as MP for Lagan Valley but his huge majority from two years ago was slashed from 19,000 votes to under 7,000
Sammy Wilson, general election 2019 Image copyright PA/Charles McQuillan
Image caption It wasn't all bad news for the DUP who did return eight MPs, including Sammy Wilson in East Antrim
Carla Lockhart., general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Meanwhile Carla Lockhart took the congratulations from her family after being elected to Westminster at the first attempt - she replaces DUP colleague David Simpson in Upper Bann after he decided against running for re-election
Órfhlaith Begley, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Sinn Féin's overall vote share suffered, with the party losing 6.7% of the share compared to 2017, but it still retained seven MPs, including Órfhlaith Begley in West Tyrone
Michelle Gildernew, general election 2019 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The final, and closest-run seat, was in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew waited he hear if she had retained her seat
Tom Elliott, 2019 general election Image copyright PA/Brian Lawless
Image caption The UUP's Tom Elliott hoped to regain the seat he lost in 2017 and win his party a seat at Westminster
Michelle Gildernew, general election 2019 Image copyright PA/Ronan McGrade
Image caption But, after a recount, the UUP's empty-handed election was confirmed - Michelle Gildernew retained her seat by just 57 votes

.

More on this story