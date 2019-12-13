Three men have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000 was seized during searches in east Belfast and Newtownards.

The men aged 44, 48 and 71 remain in custody.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Last week, police uncovered a cannabis factory in Carrickfergus.

A large quantity of cash, two motor vehicles and a quantity of suspected class A drug were also seized in the searches on Thursday.

'Disrupt the criminality'

Det Ch Insp Cummings said the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, who carried out the operation, continue to "disrupt the criminality linked to organised criminals".

"The substantial quantity of drugs seized today highlights the continuing hypocrisy of those who claim to be protecting the community, while in fact they are actually causing it harm," he said.

Mr Cummings added that the seizure was evidence of police "listening to local communities" and "acting on what they tell us".