Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds lost his seat to Sinn Féin's John Finucane in North Belfast

Overnight election counts present a real challenge to the printed press, as events have often overtaken them by the time the papers hit the news stands.

Kudos then to the Irish News, which stayed up long past bedtime to produce a second edition at 03:00 GMT.

It declares the poll a "disaster" for the DUP, having lost two of its 10 MPs and much of its influence at Westminster due to a thumping Conservative majority.

It is also the only local daily to report the "shock" victory of Sinn Féin's John Finucane, who unseated DUP depute leader Nigel Dodds in North Belfast.

The result means that the DUP, which before the election held three of out of four seats in Belfast, has ended up with just one seat in the city.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John Finucane won a significant victory but it was a mixed night for Sinn Féin

The Irish News also correctly predicted that a Northern Ireland would return a "majority of nationalist MPs for the first time".

It went to press assuming that a rejuvenated SDLP would win two seats in Foyle and South Belfast, meaning there are now nine Irish nationalist MPs; eight unionists (all DUP) and one Alliance.

Move towards 'a united federated Ireland'?

The News Letter's 01:00 GMT special election edition reports the broadcasters' exit polls, as opposed to the actual results, however its focus is on what the poll could mean for the wider cause of unionism across the UK.

It says unionists are "reeling from a double blow" with Boris Johnson on course for a big majority and the SNP heading for a "landslide" in Scotland.

The paper says the Conservative victory will not only remove the DUP from its "kingmaking role" in Westminster but also means the prime minister can press ahead with his Brexit deal which will lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds waved as they arrived back at No 10 on Friday morning

It quotes former chancellor George Osborne telling ITV that if the exit poll was accurate, the results would help a move towards "a united federated Ireland".

The News Letter also carries some misplaced hope from the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said that the party's vote had increased in North Belfast and Nigel Dodds had "a very good chance" of keeping his seat.

The Belfast Telegraph agrees with the consensus that the DUP's "days of influence at Westminster" appeared to be over with the party "sidelined" by Conservatives who will no longer need their votes.

Predicting Mr Johnson was on course for the Tories' "biggest election victory since the Thatcher years", its political editor Suzanne Breen says the DUP's disappointment could focus its attention on getting back into power at Stormont by reaching a deal with Sinn Féin.

The Belfast Telegraph also focuses on the wider implications for unionism across the UK, carrying a quote from former Ulster Unionist Mike Nesbitt.

"I think the great irony of all this is that for decades unionists have looked over their shoulder and decided that Irish nationalists were the great threat."

Mr Nesbitt added: "Then more recently it was Scottish nationalists, but it's actually English nationalism which is posing the existential threat to the future of the union."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption DUP Arlene Foster pictured at the election count in Belfast where the DUP lost two seats

Fears of a Friday the 13th horror show have come true for some parties, but for the Labour-supporting Daily Mirror, a Conservative victory is the "Nightmare Before Christmas".

Its front page features a close-up of Boris Johnson, who it says is heading for a "huge majority" based on the exit polls.

The Mirror warns there will be a "blue Christmas" with the UK on course for "five more years of Tory hell".

Kevin Maguire says Mr Johnson's "Get Brexit Done" slogan was the "fattest fib of a dishonest campaign", adding that the UK is facing "years of torturous trade talks" with the EU.

As for Labour, The Mirror says Jeremy Corbyn has now lost two elections and it is "highly unlikely that he will be given a third chance".

It says some Labour MPs will "quietly welcome the change to ditch Corbyn and perhaps install a more centrist party leader who has wider appeal".