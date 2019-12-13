Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Counting is under way across NI

Alliance took some heat early on in the election campaign for not standing aside in certain seats as part of a pro-Remain coalition.

But the "no pacts" approach appears to have paid dividends, with the cross-community party's vote up overall and the ultimate prize of a Westminster seat, succeeding Lady Sylvia Hermon in North Down.

The DUP had hoped a victory in North Down might balance out defeats elsewhere.

At the time of writing, the DUP not only looks to have missed its number one target, but is also at real risk of losing two of its Belfast seats.

So a depressing election for the DUP, who have also lost their power broker role at Westminster, now Boris Johnson is on course to get a majority.

In his acceptance speech, Stephen Farry underlined the need to get Stormont back - a message echoed by the DUP's Alex Easton.

We may be on course to have three pro-Remain MPs from Northern Ireland who take their seats in the Commons chamber - one Alliance and two SDLP.

But the challenge they face will be how to make a difference?

They had hoped to "Stop Boris and Stop Brexit", however that's not going to happen.

They will provide a voice, but to what end given the Conservative victory? Stephen Farry says he will do his best to "take the rough edges" off Brexit.

Whilst Sinn Fein may take a hit in Foyle it looks like they will claim a major scalp in North Belfast, in the shape of the DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds.

Given the clear indication that voters have completely lost patience with the Stormont stand off, will the DUP now refocus on power-sharing and seal a deal with Sinn Fein?

Or will a wounded DUP leadership find it hard to sell a compromise over issues like the Irish language at a time when Downing Street is pressing full steam ahead with a form of Brexit so unpalatable to unionists?

Whether it's Julian Smith or a new Northern Ireland Secretary handling the forthcoming talks, the next few weeks could prove decisive.