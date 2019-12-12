Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Christine Connor denies six charges including attempted murder and explosives offences

A woman accused of causing an explosion in a bid to murder a police officer has said she cannot condemn anyone involved in "the armed struggle".

Christine Connor is facing six charges arising from two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

The 34-year-old, who denies all the charges, was being cross-examined by the prosecution for the first time.

The prosecution alleges she made two bogus 999 calls to police before separate incidents two weeks apart.

After the first call, a device exploded at Ligoniel Road.

Following the second emergency call, two police officers went to the Crumlin Road where two pipe bombs were thrown at them.

Image caption Christine Connor is on trial before Belfast Crown Court

The court has also been told that a laptop found at her home contained searches about bomb making.

During Thursday's cross-examination, the prosecution explained that her DNA was on a hoodie and gloves found close to the scene.

Ms Connor said there were numerous possible explanations for this, including the possibility she could have been involved in "a car crash" about 10 years ago and blood could have been transferred between her and someone else.

She said her DNA could have been on the gloves because she had often handed out gloves and other clothing as part of her support for prisoners.

'I am not a liar'

Ms Connor said she will not "condemn anyone who continues with the armed struggle" after being asked by the prosecution if she had "any problem" with pipe bombs being thrown at the police.

However, she insisted "that does not mean I'm involved in that".

She added: "I quite support the work of NASA, that does not mean I'm an astronaut."

Towards the end of the cross-examination, the prosecution barrister accused her of lying "to get yourself out of the mess you've got yourself into".

The defendant replied saying she was "a second class citizen" because of her republican views, adding "I am not a liar ".

Ms Connor said her conscience was clear and concluded "not liking someone does not equate to trying to murder them".