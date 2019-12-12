Woman cut from car after four-vehicle crash

Image caption The Gray's Hill road in Bangor has been closed since the accident shortly after 15:00 GMT on Thursday

Firefighters have cut a woman from a car which overturned in a four-vehicle crash in County Down.

Ambulance workers were on the scene to help the woman, although the extent of her injuries is unclear.

The Gray's Hill road in Bangor has been closed since the accident on Thursday afternoon.

Police, who remain at the scene with members of the Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), have advised drivers to avoid the area, where delays can be expected.

The Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 15.22 GMT and were on the scene within 10 minutes.