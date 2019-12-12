Woman cut from car after four-vehicle crash
- 12 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have cut a woman from a car which overturned in a four-vehicle crash in County Down.
Ambulance workers were on the scene to help the woman, although the extent of her injuries is unclear.
The Gray's Hill road in Bangor has been closed since the accident on Thursday afternoon.
Police, who remain at the scene with members of the Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), have advised drivers to avoid the area, where delays can be expected.
Gray's Hill in #Bangor has now been CLOSED because of a crash. Expect knock on delays on Queen's Parade, the Bryansburn Road and Dufferin Avenue https://t.co/zEW7cdeyA5— BBCNI Travel (@BBCNITravel) December 12, 2019
End of Twitter post by @BBCNITravel
The Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 15.22 GMT and were on the scene within 10 minutes.