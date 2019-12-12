Woman assaulted with stun gun in south Belfast burglary
- 12 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two women have been assaulted in a south Belfast burglary, with one woman having a stun gun fired at her.
Three men forced their way into a property on Ashley Avenue at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday night.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the women, aged 38 and 40, were attacked and tied up by the men. One of them then used a stun gun on one of the victims.
The men ransacked the property and left with a sum of money.