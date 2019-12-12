Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have released CCTV footage of two people

Two people captured on CCTV footage could hold the answer to who murdered a vulnerable pensioner, police have said.

Michael Kerr was discovered dead inside his home in Bangor, County Down on 19 November.

The 68-year-old had been subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving several blows to his head and body.

Newly-released CCTV footage shows two people walking along Birch Drive, where Mr Kerr lived, at 04:41 on 18 November.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said she believed the answers to the murder "lie within the community" and the people in the footage "may have seen something important or may have information".

"Michael, who was known as Mike, was a defenceless older man and he was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body," she said.

"I believe that Mike was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday 17 November when he was last seen and Monday morning when he failed to leave the house.

"I would ask for these two people to contact police on 101."

Ms Shaw also urged the public to contact the police if they recognise the individuals.

Mr Kerr was a radio and television announcer on BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s.

His body was discovered by neighbours at the bottom of the stairs in his house.