Antrim cash machines: Fourth man charged over theft
A fourth man has been charged by detectives investigating the theft of cash machines in County Antrim.
The 32-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to steal and is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
It follows the theft of a double cash machine from Tesco Extra in Antrim on 6 December.
Police said their investigation into cash machine thefts in the area began on 27 October 2018.
A 34-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday, also charged with conspiracy to steal.
Two other men are also facing charges in relation to the theft.
The machines were recovered a few miles away from the supermarket about 30 minutes after the theft.