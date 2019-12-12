Image copyright The Impartial Reporter

A number of people have been arrested over allegations of historical child sex abuse in County Fermanagh.

It follows claims made by dozens of alleged victims who told their stories to the Impartial Reporter newspaper.

Police said they could not provide any more information on interviews and arrests to date, "as these are very much live and ongoing investigations".

Det Ch Supt Paula Hillman said her team is "actively working" on the reports made to them in recent months.

"I want to give reassurance to both victims and the local community that we are actively working on the reports made to us in recent months," she added.

"We are very aware of recent media coverage and ongoing commentary and speculation in the Fermanagh area and we would continue to reach out to victims, as we have done in all our previous appeals, to encourage anyone with information that may not have been disclosed to police already, to please make that information available to us."

Image caption Numerous alleged victims have told their story to journalist Rodney Edwards

The Impartial Reporter first reported claims of child sex abuse in the area, dating as far back as the 1980s, earlier this year.

In May, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assigned a team of specialist officers to investigate all these Fermanagh abuse cases.

