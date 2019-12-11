Image copyright PSNI Image caption Puppies were among the dogs rescued in last week's operation in County Tyrone

A judge has granted an order to allow the rehoming of 31 dogs and pups seized by police in a crackdown on puppy farms in County Tyrone last week.

Various breeds were seized in searches of five properties in Coalisland.

The rehoming request was made by the police at Dungannon Magistrates' Court and was unopposed by a lawyer acting for two people named on court papers.

The pair cannot be identified at this stage due to ongoing investigations but both denied ownership of the dogs.

More than 70 police officers were involved in the Coalisland searches last Thursday in a operation targeting suspected fraud over the sale of puppies.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The dogs were recovered during planned searches of five properties

On Wednesday, a police officer told the court a number of people were being investigated for fraud by false representation after complaints from customers which arose after they bought dogs advertised on the internet.

Police asked the judge to grant an order to allow fit dogs to be rehomed and the possible euthanasia of any of the dogs found to be unfit.

However, it was stressed sick dogs would only be put down in the event a vet deemed it necessary to prevent suffering.

The judge granted the order saying: "The dogs are to be freed for rehoming when the time is right. A vet can take a decision on euthanising if they so decide."

A police officer said there had been a "vast response" from the public following last week's operation, offering homes for the dogs.

"While it is well-intentioned, we are not at that stage yet but we will notify the public when the time for rehoming comes," he added.

Neither of the two individuals named on court papers were present at the hearing.