Detectives investigating the theft of two cash machines in County Antrim have charged a 28-year-old man with conspiracy to steal.

A digger was used to steal the machines from Tesco Extra in Antrim at about 03:00 GMT on Friday 6 December.

The machines were recovered a few miles away from the supermarket about 30 minutes later.

The man, who was also charged with possession of a class B drug, is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

On Monday, a 26-year-old man appeared in court accused of conspiracy to steal in relation to the same incident.