Shoplifting is on the rise across Northern Ireland, including a 12% increase in Belfast, police have said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it believed there was a link between increasing retail crime and a rise in the use of illegal drugs.

Belfast City Centre Management, a group responsible for preventing retail crime, said the financial loss can put jobs at risk.

The PSNI said year on year retail crime was generally on the increase.

"We recognise the impact on a business when a crime occurs can be quite severe," said Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts.

"On the high street and certainly in Belfast city centre the biggest crime is retail crime.

"Although crime is falling generally, shoplifting is on the increase and in Belfast this financial year there has been an increase of 12%."

He added that police put "considerable effort into working with retailers".

'Businesses and jobs at risk'

"Shoplifting remains lucrative because often the goods can be converted into cash quite readily," he said.

"It is our assessment that the increase in drugs throughout Northern Ireland does drive up inquisitive theft, including retail crime."

Sarah-Anne Attwood, from Belfast City Centre Management, said retailers had experienced a rise in crime.

The organisation works alongside the police through a crime watch scheme, which involves sharing images of known offenders and allows exclusion orders to be issued, barring individuals from certain shops.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Belfast City Centre Management works with the police on a crime watch scheme

"Those pounds start to add up when it is happening on a daily or weekly basis," she said.

"The financial loss can put small businesses and jobs at risk and when it comes to cuts we see security are all too often the first to go.

"I think the PSNI are doing the best that they can with the resources they have available."

'Funding paramilitary activity'

The PSNI is reminding consumers that buying counterfeit goods damages the economy.

"The goods they purchase may be dangerous and could pose a health risk and I would urge people to be thoughtful around counterfeit goods they're buying," said Ch Supt Roberts.

"They are often supplied by organised crime gangs and those gangs are using the money to potentially fund paramilitary activity.

"It is essential that businesses report crime when it does happen, even if businesses view it as a small loss."