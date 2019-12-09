Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Christine Connor denies six charges including attempted murder and explosives offences

A laptop found at the home of a woman accused of terrorist offences had searches for information on explosives, a court has heard.

Christine Connor is on trial before Belfast Crown Court.

The court heard on Monday search terms found on the laptop included "how to make a bomb in your kitchen" and "where to buy fireworks in Belfast".

Ms Connor is facing six charges arising from two incidents in the north of the city in May 2013.

The 34-year-old has been charged with, and denies, two counts of possessing explosives with intent, two counts of causing an explosion with intent to endanger life, attempting to murder a police constable and the preparation of terrorist acts.

The prosecution alleges she made bogus 999 calls to the police on two occasions.

The court previously heard the first call was made in the early hours of 16 May 2013.

In the call a woman claimed to have seen a metal tube with wires sticking out of it on a wall at a neighbour's garden in Ligoniel Road, Belfast.

CCTV footage showed the device exploding in a large flash and a shower of sparks.

The second call was made in the early hours of 28 May 2013 and when officers arrived at the scene they were attacked with two pipe bombs.

Hidden laptop

Ms Connor's home was searched on 29 May 2013.

During the search the laptop, a mobile phone and other devices were located by officers, who noticed a slit in a mattress in her bedroom.

As the non-jury trial entered its third week, transcripts of Ms Connor's multiple interviews with police were read out.

Apart from one pre-prepared statement, she declined to answer police questions.

At one point during questioning, she broke her silence to brand the process "a joke" and a "disgrace".

She also accused police of the harassment of Irish republicans and of harassing her family and friends.

Questions not answered

From the outset, Ms Connor's solicitor told police that his client would not be commenting.

She initially made no comment in response to questions about her whereabouts and knowledge of the incidents.

Ms Connor - whose address cannot be reported due to a court order - also refused to answer questions on her clothing, text messages, and email.

At one stage during the interview, Ms Connor was told by an officer: "If you are acting under duress, tell us now and we will deal with it".

Ms Connor declined to respond to this.

She also did not respond to being asked if she was behind post which appeared on the Republican Network for Unity's Facebook page saying it was behind one of the attacks.

During the seventh interview, a pre-prepared statement was handed to police via her solicitor, which claimed she was a member of WeightWatchers.

In the statement, Ms Connor said she was in the Crumlin Road/Ardoyne area at the time of the second incident, and made the case she was out walking as part of WeightWatchers exercise programme.

The defendant also claimed she was walking near the Wineflair on the Crumlin Road when she heard two loud bangs that made her drop her mobile.

She added that her hand was cut by flying debris.

Anarchist's Cookbook

Ms Connor was also questioned about information found on the laptop hidden in a mattress in her bedroom.

She declined to comment on searches conducted on the Boston marathon bombings and on the Anarchist's Cookbook, along with other searches on explosives.

She also refused to say whether or not she attacked the PSNI to try and get back into the "good books" of a man police branded a high-ranking member of the republican movement.

The trial continues.