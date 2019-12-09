Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption Ballycastle Beach is a popular spot on the north Antrim coast

A woman has died after a group of swimmers reportedly got into difficulty in the sea off a County Antrim beach.

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at Ballycastle beach.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about an incident in the Cushendall Road area at 08:41 GMT.

Former councillor Christopher McCaughan said there had been a huge rescue effort throughout the morning and that "the waves at this time of year can sneak up" on swimmers in the area.

"There are rip tides in the bay, there is a full moon and very strong tides," he added.