A "shocking" overtime bill and allegations of mistreatment of patients in hospital make the front pages of the Northern Ireland newspapers on Monday.

And in the week voters go to the polls for the general election, one commentator ponders why this campaign has been so "underwhelming".

'Astonishing' overtime bill for PSNI

The Belfast Telegraph has the story the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is spending £100,000 a day on overtime.

Some of the force's officers are receiving payments of more than £40,000, adds the paper, with one having clocked up an "astonishing" 1,759 extra hours.

According to the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, those figures show the PSNI was "under-resourced from the start".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption ACC Mark Hamilton says he understands the "burden" overtime puts on officers

But the PSNI's Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton says overtime is inevitable in an organisation facing "unprecedented and critical demand".

Other eyebrow-raising figures the newspaper reveals are:

the amount of overtime hours worked by officers in the past three years - 4,837,583

the total bill for overtime over the past three years - £124m

The newspaper also says it is estimated the PSNI is short of almost 800 officers to provide an effective service.

Whistleblower alleges 'mistreatment' in hospital

The Irish News carries the story of a "high-level" investigation into a whistleblower's allegations of mistreatment of mentally-ill patients at a County Armagh hospital.

The newspaper says documents leaked to it reveal "concerns about the overuse of restraint and seclusion of vulnerable adult patients".

Image caption The Bluestone unit is in the grounds of Craigavon Area Hospital

The allegations relate to the Bluestone mental health unit, which was opened at Craigavon Area Hospital in 2008.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which oversees the unit, tells the paper it "thoroughly investigated" care issues and ordered an independent inquiry by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The trust says "no safeguarding issues" had been found but recommendations on how to improve services had been made.

Call for gay marriage 'council conscience clause'

With little over a month to go until the first same-sex marriages are permitted in Northern Ireland, the News Letter reports councils could be facing a "legal and political quagmire".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first gay marriages in Northern Ireland are expected to take place in February

That's because there are concerns some council-employed registrars could be forced to carry out same-sex ceremonies "regardless of any religious conscientious objections they may have".

The News Letter says some councils are obtaining legal advice on how to make sure there is no discrimination against ratepayers while also protecting their staff.

'Tedious election' but a fascinating result?

It's just three days until the polls open for what's been described as a "once-in-a-generation" general election but the commentator Alex Kane hasn't been impressed by the campaign.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, he asks: "Where were the fireworks?"

All Alex sensed was boredom but he does not put that down to Christmas.

Instead he explains it is "more to do with a distrust in politicians generally, a lack of confidence in political institutions and a feeling that millions of people have that the election probably won't resolve the ongoing impasse or end the Brexit crisis".

But he goes on to say that none of that means the result will not be interesting.

For his predictions on the outcome you can read his column here.

Oh, Christmas tree...

The Christmas spirit has finally arrived in one County Down town after a "shamefaced" council splashed out on a new tree after its original effort "drew howls of derision", reports the News Letter.

Residents and businesses in Kilkeel accused Newry, Mourne and Down District Council of "taking a leaf out of Scrooge's 'bah humbug'" when the original tree was lit up on 30 November.

The council typically decorates an old yew tree in the town square.

But when the button was pushed for the big reveal this year "hundreds of disappointed children saw only the underside of their tree lit up", explains the newspaper.

The "province-wide mockery" that followed meant the council was forced to delve into its Santa sack and pull out the cash for a better display.

A new Christmas tree has been erected in the town - both top and bottom decorated this time - and residents say it is "much more in keeping with the season of goodwill".

Portrait present for birthday boy Eamonn

There's a special birthday treat for TV presenter Eamonn Holmes - a "stunning portrait of himself", reports the Daily Mirror.

The gift for Belfast-born Eamonn came from his wife and fellow presenter Ruth Langsford to mark his milestone 60th.

It was created by the artist Colin Davidson, a fellow Northern Irishman who has painted everyone from the Queen to Seamus Heaney.

At the unveiling, Eamonn is reported to have said: "I'm even more gorgeous than I thought!"