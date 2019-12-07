Cash machine theft: Man charged over stolen ATMs
7 December 2019
A man has been charged with conspiracy to steal following the theft of a double cash machine from an Antrim supermarket.
Police received a report a digger had been used to steal the two cash machines from Tesco Extra in the town centre at about 03:00 GMT on Friday.
The machines were recovered a few miles away from the supermarket about 30 minutes later.
The 26-year-old is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.