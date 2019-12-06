Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Marek Sinko pictured arriving at court last year

A 38-year-old man who had been due to go on trial for the murder of his uncle, has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Marek Marcin Sinko, a Polish national, appeared before Antrim Crown Court sitting in Belfast on Friday.

His defence lawyer asked for the murder charge to be put to him.

He replied he was "not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter" of his uncle, Eugeniusz Sinko, 53, between 20 and 23 October 2017.

The prosecution said the plea was acceptable on the basis that it "was an unlawful act".

Releasing Sinko on continuing bail, Mr Justice Colton asked for an agreed set of facts from the prosecution and defence, as he was "reluctant" to engage in the difficult sentencing exercise in the absence of an agreed statement.

Sinko is due be sentenced in the New Year.

Image caption Eugeniusz Sinko, 53, was found dead at a remote cottage in Rasharkin in October 2017

The body of his uncle was found in the garden of a remote cottage at Townhill Road, Rasharkin, where the man and his nephew lived.

At a previous hearing, a court was told that a pathology report stated that the cause of death was "traumatic brain injury".