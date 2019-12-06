Image caption David Sterling, the head of the NI Civil Service, will retire in August

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has said he will retire in August after more than three years in the post.

David Sterling said he had informed his colleagues of his decision on Friday morning.

Mr Sterling has worked in the civil service for more than 40 years, joining in 1978.

He said the last three years have been among the "most challenging and difficult" for the civil service.

He alluded to difficulties which came about because of the Stormont stalemate.

'Proud'

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017, when the governing parties - the DUP and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row.

"We have found ourselves in the unique situation of working without ministerial direction to keep public services running and deliver the best possible outcomes for our people at a time of unprecedented challenge," he said.

"The enormity of the task has put significant pressure on the NICS and I am proud of the way we have responded.

"Throughout my career, I have been impressed and humbled by the work of civil servants across departments and I want to thank them for the great work they do every day to help make people's lives better.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the organisation during these exceptional times," he added.