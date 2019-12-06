Two cash machines stolen from Antrim supermarket
- 6 December 2019
Two cash machines have been recovered after being stolen from a supermarket in Antrim overnight.
The incident happened at a Tesco Extra in the town centre.
Police received a report a digger had been used to steal the unit housing two cash machines at about 03:00 GMT on Friday.
The machines were recovered on Birch Hill Road, a few miles away from the supermarket.