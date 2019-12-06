Northern Ireland

Two cash machines stolen from Antrim supermarket

  • 6 December 2019
atm

Two cash machines have been recovered after being stolen from a supermarket in Antrim overnight.

The incident happened at a Tesco Extra in the town centre.

Police received a report a digger had been used to steal the unit housing two cash machines at about 03:00 GMT on Friday.

The machines were recovered on Birch Hill Road, a few miles away from the supermarket.