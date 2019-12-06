Pauline Kilkenny: Man pleads guilty to killing Fermanagh woman
By Julian Fowler South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- 6 December 2019
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman at her remote home in County Fermanagh last year.
Joseph Dolan, 29, of no fixed abode, had denied murdering 59-year-old Pauline Kilkenny on a date between 6 November and 14 November 2018.
He appeared at Laganside Court in Belfast on Friday where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The plea was accepted by the prosecution.