The head of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Gary Thompson, has appeared in court charged with indecently assaulting a female.

A solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that Mr Thompson, 51, of Rogan Wood in Newtownabbey, "strenuously denies" the allegations.

He is accused of nine charges of indecently assaulting a female on dates in 2006.

Mr Thompson was released on continuing bail.

He was placed on precautionary suspension from the fire service in December 2018.