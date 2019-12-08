Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'It was tough at times but the girls carry you'

Sport has been a "salvation" for Sonia Kinsella since she was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago.

The 47-year-old mother of two, from Saul, County Down, began coaching children's football around the time of her diagnosis.

Mrs Kinsella, who has endured regular chemotherapy since the cancer returned two years ago, said coaching in the wind and rain provided a "total escape" from terminal illness.

She has been named Ulster GAA coach of the year after 23 nominations for being "inspirational and influential".

She said the accolade was "embarrassing yet means everything" and credited sport for providing "powerful therapy" during her cancer battle.

'I'm buzzing after it'

"You get sucked into a game or a training session so you can't think about anything else," she said.

"When that happens, there is more in the world than cancer. It forces me to be in the moment.

"There are some days when I feel down and can't be bothered but going out to training helps get my head around it. I get home and I'm buzzing after it."

Mrs Kinsella said she first volunteered to help coach her children's teams when they were in primary school and was quickly "hooked".

Image caption Sonia Kinsella and her husband Philip began coaching when their children Cathal and Aisling were little

She now coaches Saul's senior ladies with her brother Frank Holland, who she said had taken the lead in recent months due to her ill health.

She said she put her "head down and kept going" through chemotherapy treatment, which she fitted in between training sessions.

"It was tough at times but the girls carry you, they are like my own youngsters," she said.

"All I have to do is stand and cheer them on. If the rain comes down they tell me to stand in the door. They look after me too.

Image caption Sonia Kinsella and her brother Frank with Saul senior ladies' team

"Coaching is a bit of a salvation. It's a total escape.

Mrs Kinsella said she loved the fact her daughter Aisling was on the senior ladies' team, while her husband Philip and son Cathal were also heavily involved in their local club.

"We discuss tactics around the dinner table. Anybody else joining us would be bored stiff but we love it," she said.

"Coaching is not for money, fame or glory. It is for the love of the game and for your own children."

Image caption Mrs Kinsella received her award from Damien Bannon, of Translink, and Ulster GAA president Oliver Galligan

Mrs Kinsella grew up with Gaelic sport.

"My mummy and daddy, my brothers and sister. It is a family, community and parish thing," she said.

"You can pick a soccer club but with Gaelic football you are born into it. I love that this puts Saul on the map."

She said the new training season would start before Christmas.

"It's a great distraction and helps to lift the worry. All those days spent in the rain, roaring and shouting - it's definitely worthwhile," she said.