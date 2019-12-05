Image copyright PA Media

It's been the only story in town this week - healthcare workers in Northern Ireland have been engaged in strike action over pay and staffing disputes.

Now Arlene Foster has called for the Northern Ireland Executive to get back up and running to deal with it, reports the News Letter.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader says the solution the deepening crisis is an immediate return to Stormont.

"We cannot wait for other important but less pressing issues to be resolved before we act," she says.

'Spate of sectarian attacks'

The Irish News reports that a third house in north Belfast has been targeted in what police have described as a "hate incident".

Windows were smashed and a flag was hung from a drainpipe at the property in Tyndale Gardens, which the Irish News describes as a "mainly unionist area".

The paper reports that the home had been allocated to a Catholic mother from Ardoyne.

It is the latest property to be attacked in a "spate of sectarian attacks", says the paper.

The police have said they are investigating.

'Care worker a significant risk'

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a care worker has been struck off after being convicted of assaulting a woman in a care home in County Londonderry.

The paper reports that the man hurt the woman as he "grabbed her by the arms and trailed her across the bed" in 2018.

The patient, who had cancer and dementia, was distressed by the incident.

The worker received a suspended sentence.

The Northern Ireland Social Care Committee has struck him off as he presents a "significant risk of harm".

Award for lollipop hero Daisy

A County Tyrone grandmother is being honoured for keeping children safe for 40 years, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

Isabella Collum - who is known as Daisy - has been a lollipop lady at Fivemiletown Primary School since 1979.

Now 73, she was the only applicant for the job at the time: "Back then it was thought of as a job for pensioners but I think it was made for me."

Her work was recognised at the Road Safety Awards and she has something to say about drivers today.

"You see all sorts - people drinking coffee, eating cereal from a bowl on their knee, doing make up.

"Drivers can ignore me and nearly run into me at times so I have jumped on the footpath.

"If they got up in time they wouldn't need to be like that."

Daisy, who takes a daily jog, has no intention of downing her lollipop any time soon.

'Cash-for-ash' case on hold

In the News Letter it's back to the so-called cash-for-ash scandal.

The paper reports that a High Court appeal against huge reductions in Renewable Heat Initiative (RHI) scheme payments will not begin before the public inquiry into the debacle publishes its report.

The flawed RHI initiative led to the collapse of the Stormont institutions in 2017.

Proceedings issued by a poultry farmer are understood to have been put on hold until after the inquiry reveals its findings.

Legislation introduced this year meant annual payments to RHI claimants could be cut from £13,000 to £2,000.

Blue plaque for Belfast art colossus

And finally - one of Belfast's most famous sons has been honoured by the Ulster History Circle, according to the Irish News.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Portrait of a Lady is one of by Sir John Lavery's many works

Sir John Lavery, who rose from humble beginnings to "bestride the international art scene like a colossus" was honoured in the church he was baptised in in 1856.

He painted Winston Churchill and members of the royal family, among many others.

The portrait artist had a blue plaque put up outside St Patrick's on Donegall Street on Wednesday.

Father Eugene O'Neill said the church as "very proud" of the painter's connections.

Members of the artist's extended family went to see its unveiling.