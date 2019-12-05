Image copyright PA Media

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith will meet unions later as industrial action by healthcare workers continues.

Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action in protest at pay and staffing levels, which they claim are "unsafe".

A limited number of outpatient appointments will go ahead in hospitals across Belfast on Thursday.

That follows days of disruption during which 10,000 outpatient appointments and surgeries were cancelled.

There was a reprieve in action on Wednesday when all outpatient services ran as normal.

Mr Smith is due to meet members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unite and Unison on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said he was looking forward to meeting them, adding that the situation in the health service was unacceptable.

'Money on the table'

"I am extremely sorry this is affecting patients, families and workers," he said.

"We need to come together now to try to resolve this to make sure the impacts don't get worse - I will do whatever I can to move things forward."

Image caption Unison members in the health service say they want better pay and increased staffing levels

The union Unison, which represents more than 6,500 registered nurses and 3,500 health care assistants, has called for "compromise and money on the table".

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since January 2017 when the power-sharing parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split after a bitter row.

Mr Smith said he would have more conversations with both the Northern Ireland Civil Service and the unions in the coming days.

"This area of health is a devolved matter so the decisions have to be taken by the NI Civil Service - they are working in difficult circumstances because Stormont's not running.

"But I am working with them to see if we can find a way through."

Full details of the cancellations and advice for patients can be found on the Health and Social Care Board website.