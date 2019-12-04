Image caption The money will be used to reduce the cost of ingredients in the contraceptive implant

Craigavon-based pharmaceutical group Almac has been awarded $1m (£760,000) by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The money will fund a project to reduce the cost of the active ingredients in contraceptives making them affordable to women in the developing world.

The project will focus on a drug called Etonorgestrel which is normally delivered via an implant.

It currently costs about $200,000 (£150,000) per kg.

Almac aims to reduce the cost to $5,000 (£3,800) per kg.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the charity established by the founder of Microsoft.

In developing countries, it focuses on improving people's health.

Making medicines affordable

Dr Stefan Mix, Head of Biocatalysis at Almac Sciences, developed the idea and will lead a team of three dedicated scientists through the initial proof-of-concept stage.

Upon successful completion of that stage, the team will increase in size involving additional biologists and chemists over the next two years.

The project will begin in January 2020 with the initial phase expected to last for at least three months.

Dr Mix said: "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in deploying Almac's biocatalysis expertise to make essential medicines more affordable for humanity."