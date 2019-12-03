Northern Ireland

Irish Football Association: Two charged in connection with fraud

  • 3 December 2019
The Irish FA is the Northern Ireland football governing body Image copyright BBC Sport

Two people have been charged as part of a police investigation into alleged fraud at the Irish Football Association.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fraud by abuse of position, along with a number of other offences.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with possessing criminal property.

Both are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 20 December. The Irish Football Association declined to comment.

