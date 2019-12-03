Asda fined £7,500 for polluting County Antrim river
Supermarket giant Asda has been fined £7,500 at Belfast Magistrates' Court for polluting a river in County Antrim.
The company pleaded guilty to a red diesel spill at its Ballyclare store which led to fuel getting into the nearby Sixmilewater.
It happened in February last year after the spill in a delivery yard at the rear of the supermarket.
Fuel for a large generator leaked and ran into a drainage channel which flowed into the river.
The Environment Agency used booms to contain the pollution and the supermarket used contractors to carry out a clean up.
The Sixmilewater is an important river for trout, salmon and dollaghan.
It flows into Lough Neagh which is a European protected site and the source of 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water.