Image copyright PA Media Image caption Members of the RCN took industrial action on Tuesday

Further industrial action by healthcare workers is to continue on Wednesday.

Health workers are in protest at pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".

At the Ulster Hospital, routine afternoon outpatient appointments, with the exception of maternity and children's, have been cancelled.

In the Western Trust area, strike action by support services staff is expected to affect hospitals, day centres and residential homes.

Image copyright PA Media

On Tuesday, members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) refused to do any work that was not directly related to patient care.

Full details and advice on current health care services can be found on the Health and Social Care Board website.

'Powerless'

The UK government said that as health is a devolved matter, only a restored Stormont executive could take decisions on the health service.

But added that Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith is "very concerned about the situation in the health service".

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Office said that while Mr Smith had further discussions with the NI Civil Service on Tuesday, he "has no powers to direct them or take decisions on health matters".

"We cannot comment on the possible actions of a future government."

Two more days of industrial action, short of strike action, are to be held on 10 and 11 December.

Members of the RCN and trade unions Unite, Unison and NIPSA have voted to strike on 18 December.