Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christine Connor, pictured at an earlier hearing, denies the charges against her

A voice analysis expert has told a trial of a woman accused of terrorist offences that recordings provide "very strong support" that bogus 999 calls were made by the accused.

Christine Connor, 34, is facing six charges, including attempting to murder a police officer.

The accused, whose address cannot be reported due to a court order, denies all of the charges.

They relate to two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

Ms Connor also denies causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

The prosecution alleges she made bogus 999 calls to the police on two occasions.

When officers arrived at the scene in the early hours of 28 May 2013 they were attacked with two pipe bombs.

'Recordings were of same person'

At Belfast Crown Court on Monday, the voice analysis expert said she found three of the voice recordings were "highly distinctive" and there was "strong correspondence" between them and one of the 999 calls.

She concluded they were all recordings of the same person.

She also testified that there was "strong support" that the recordings were of Ms Connor's voice.

She presented a joint statement along with a professor of forensic speech science who had checked her findings and agreed with them.

The court also heard from a man who was woken in his bedroom at his home in north Belfast by the sounds of two explosions on 16 May 2013.

He testified that he had looked out to see a female who was "heavier than average" walking away from the scene.

But he also said he would not be able to identify the woman.