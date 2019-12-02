Couple in court over Tandragee explosive device

Image caption The case was heard before Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry

A man and woman have appeared in court in Newry charged in connection with a security alert in Tandragee, County Armagh, on Saturday.

Ross Hardy, 21, and his partner Rebecca Jane Gallagher Gregory, 20, are both charged with possessing explosives.

Mr Hardy was also charged with making explosives and Miss Gregory was further charged with possessing a class B drug.

The court heard an explosive device was found in the couple's Woodview Park home during a search for drugs.

The court was also told Mr Hardy admitted making the device a year ago when he was involved in "difficult physical confrontations".

He told police that he made the device as he had a slight frame and it was to frighten those who picked on him.

Confirming the couple had no paramilitary connections, an investigating officer said the device was made from powder used in firework rockets and a banger fuse but had screws, batteries and a metal torch inside it.

Since their arrests, the couple's three young children have been cared for by a family member.

Bail was granted for Miss Gregory, but denied for Mr Hardy.

Both will appear in court again later this month.