Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Members of Unison - NI's largest health workers' union - started their industrial action last week

Industrial action by healthcare workers is intensifying as Northern Ireland's nurses take part in 24 hours of action.

Health workers are staging industrial action in protest at pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".

In an unprecedented joint statement, the five health trusts said the action was likely to result in "a significant risk to patient safety".

Last week, the Royal College of Surgeons warned NI's healthcare system was "at the point of collapse".

In November, nurses voted to take part in strike action for the first time in the 103-year history of the union the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Week before Christmas

The RCN said it has about 16,000 members in Northern Ireland, where some 17,000 nurses and 5,000 nursing support workers are employed in total.

On its first day of industrial action - which started at 00:01 GMT on Tuesday and will last for 24 hours - RCN members are refusing to do any task that is not directly "patient specific".

This includes things like:

Not working bank or overtime shifts

Not working unpaid hours

Not completing paper work other than individual patient records

Not preparing or cleaning empty beds when a patient is discharged

Not accompanying patients to tests and investigations unless there is an identified clinical requirement

Not answering phones on wards

Not doing administrative tests

Not collecting prescriptions or pharmacy in the community

Not collecting or delivering blood samples in the community

Not attending meetings including bed management or bed co-ordination meetings

Not attending any regional or local meetings, conferences or non-mandatory training

Two more days of industrial action, short of strike action, are to be held on 10 and 11 December.

The first day of strike action by RCN members is set to happen the week before Christmas, on 18 December.

There are 2,484 registered nurses and 454 nursing support worker vacancies in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health's latest figures.

On Monday night, the Unite trade union said its members had voted to strike on 18 December.

It said it has 4,000 members who work in the health service and they would join members of the Royal College of Nursing, Unison and NIPSA in strike action.

The chief executives of the health and social care trusts and the head of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they recognised the dedication of health staff, as well as the need for "a long-term funding settlement that addresses service, workforce and pay pressures in a sustainable manner".

"The level of escalation... is causing us real concern with regard to service continuity during what is already a very demanding period," they said.

"We have been struggling with a system where funding has been made available on a yearly basis, which makes it impossible to plan for the long term.

"Demand is increasing and will continue to do so, meaning that the current system is simply unsustainable.

"It is essential that we find a means of resolving the dispute in the short term.

"We accept that this is not possible without ministerial intervention and further resource."

Cancer diagnosis delays

As a result of the industrial action, the Belfast Health Trust cancelled more than 10,000 outpatient appointments and surgeries this week.

The South Eastern Health Trust has also cancelled some services but on a smaller scale.

Full details and advice can be found on the Health and Social Care Board website.

On Monday, the head of the Belfast Health Trust said some people referred by their GPs on suspicion of having cancer could have their diagnosis delayed.

"Regrettably, we've had to stand those appointments down," said the trust's CEO Martin Dillon.

This could lead to a delay in diagnosis and, potentially, treatment, he added.

The RCN said it had made it clear to the Belfast Health Trust that nurses would provide direct patient care.

"They won't do everyone else's jobs and they will stop for one day doing non-nursing duties," said RCN director Pat Cullen on Monday.

"The nurses on the frontline are not responsible for the heartache that been caused to patients."

The trade union Unison said it had agreed with the Belfast Health Trust that cancer services would be exempted from industrial action.

Where are the cancellations?

In Belfast, the following hospitals will have all outpatient appointments, day case procedures and planned surgeries cancelled on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday:

Royal Victoria Hospital (including the children's hospital, maternity hospital and school of dentistry)

Belfast City Hospital

Mater Hospital

Musgrave Park Hospital

However, some outpatient appointments will go ahead at these places:

Health and wellbeing centres

Community facilities

Chemotherapy or radiotherapy at either the Bridgewater suite or cancer centre at Belfast City Hospital

Macular clinic at Fairview

Paediatric oncology at the Children's Hospital

On Wednesday, all outpatient services will run as normal. Planned surgeries and day case procedures will still be postponed.

Emergency services and day centres are not affected by the industrial action.

In the South Eastern Health Trust area, all routine outpatient appointments at the Ulster Hospital have been cancelled on Wednesday, with the exception of maternity and children's services.

On Friday, outpatient departments at Ulster Hospital, Lagan Valley Hospital, Downe Hospital, Ards Hospital and Bangor Hospital will be closed in the afternoon.