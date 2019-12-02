Image copyright Pacemaker

A tragic accident leads the Belfast Telegraph - the death of a 14-year-old girl on a farm, in Bernish, County Down.

The paper reports that emergency services and the Air Ambulance attended but the teenager's life could not be saved.

Independent councillor Gavin Malone describes her family has "lovely, wonderful people" and "hugely respected".

The paper says the Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation.

'A few bad apples' to the 'whole orchard'

In the News Letter we hear that an investigation into allegations of state collusion has been called into question.

Former Special Branch inspector William Matchett tells the paper that the recent film about the Glenanne gang has "fed into the collusion narrative", prompting the investigation led by Jon Boutcher.

In July, the Court of Appeal said a full, independent investigation must be held.

"Collusion is an accusation that doesn't depend on evidence," says Mr Matchett.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Former Bedfordshire Police chief Jon Boutcher will head an inquiry into the activities of the Glenanne Gang

Collusion could be "omission, poor record keeping.

"It's so vague. You can twist it whatever way you want it.

"The narrative is changing from a few bad apples in the barrel, to a few bad barrels and quite soon it will be the whole orchard."

Image copyright News Letter

'Natural talent on the lanes'

In The Irish News tributes are paid to a talented bowler who was found dead in an east Belfast house.

The man was found in a house in Grand Parade on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The Northern Ireland Tenpin Bowling Federation described him as a "natural talent on the lanes" with an "infectious love for life".

The PSNI tells the paper they are "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a property in Grand Parade".

A 35 year old who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug was released on bail, the paper reports.