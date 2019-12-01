Man released on bail after death in east Belfast
- 1 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man arrested following a death at a property in east Belfast has been released on bail on Sunday.
The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled drug.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property on Grand Parade.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland earlier said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine how he died.