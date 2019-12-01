Two charged after blast bomb found in Tandragee

Image caption The device was found at about 10:25 GMT on Saturday in Woodview Park

Two people have been charged with possessing explosive after a blast bomb was found following a security alert in Tandragee, County Armagh.

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man will appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The device was found on Saturday at Woodview Park at about 10:25 GMT.

Bomb disposal experts made the device safe and recovered it for further examination.

The man has been charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

The woman has been charged with offences including possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.