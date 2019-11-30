Northern Ireland

East Belfast death investigated by police

  • 30 November 2019
Police at the scene of the incident in Grand Parade

The circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in east Belfast are being investigated by police.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine how he died at the house in Grand Parade.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He remains in custody as of Saturday evening.