Blast bomb found in Tandragee leading to two arrests
- 30 November 2019
Two people have been arrested after a blast bomb was found following a security alert in Tandragee, County Armagh.
Police remain at Woodview Park, where the device was found at about 10:25 GMT on Saturday.
Bomb disposal experts made the device safe and have recovered it for further examination.
A number of homes were evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return.
A 20 year-old woman and a 21 year-old man were arrested and remain in custody.