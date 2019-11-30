Image caption The PSNI believe the find is connected to a gang involved in dealing drugs, primarily cocaine

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences following an operation against organised crime on Friday.

Drugs with an estimated street value of around £140,000 were seized during police raids in Lisburn and Belfast.

More than £22,000 in cash and 1,000 euro was also seized.

The man will appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning after being charged with several offences including possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

He is also charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

Two people were arrested and three houses were raided in Lisburn and the Short Strand area of Belfast on Friday as part of an intelligence-led operation into organised crime.

The PSNI said they believe the find is connected to a gang involved in drug dealing - primarily cocaine.

Image caption More than £22,000 in cash was also seized during raids on three houses

The PSNI said the operation was "part of an ongoing operation into organised crime groups involved in the distribution of Class A and B drugs in the greater Belfast area".

Police added the finds are not linked to paramilitary groups.