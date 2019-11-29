Image copyright Getty Images

PSNI officers have foiled a scammer's attempt to steal almost £107,000 from a County Down woman.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was targeted while searching online for investment opportunities.

She found a website which appeared to be operated by an established company that she knew to be reputable.

The woman gave her details online, not realising she was actually dealing with a fraudulent site set up to look like a genuine firm.

'Bogus company'

She subsequently received correspondence from a man and, believing this to be a legitimate investment opportunity, electronically transferred close to £107,000 into an account.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was only when she queried the fraudster asking about the conditions of the investment that her suspicions were aroused.

"She called the legitimate website office and asked to speak with the man she had been liaising with. She was then told by the legitimate company that they did not have any such person who worked for them. The woman realised she had sent the money to a bogus company."

She immediately reported the fraud to police on Tuesday.

Transfer stopped

Ch Supt Simon Walls said the officer who attended the victim's house immediately contacted colleagues in the PSNI Economic Crime Unit.

"As trained financial investigators, they were able to contact the relevant financial institution and instruct them to stop the transfer of funds. Had the funds been transferred, there is the possibility the money may not have been recouped.

"This is a massive relief for this woman, who had wanted to use her hard earned savings for her future but, thankfully, it appears we have thwarted an attempt by a scammer to get away with what is a huge amount of money."

Ch Supt Walls praised the woman for "having the the courage to tell us about what happened to her".

"Often people who are targeted in scams are embarrassed to come forward, however, this is an example of why it is so important to tell police and to tell us quickly.

"Unfortunately, this shows there are still unscrupulous individuals who often look legitimate, and operate increasingly sophisticated scams, who get up every day and set out to con people out of their money."