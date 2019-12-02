Image caption The new facility would be in the centre of Newry

After years of delays, planning approval is set to be granted for a major healthcare facility in Newry.

Back in 2013, the then Health Minister Edwin Poots announced a £40m community treatment and care centre would be built in the city.

It was to bring together a multitude of non-hospital healthcare services, including GPs, mental health and district nursing under one roof.

At the time, it was predicted the facility would open in 2016.

But first a developer and site had to be chosen. The winning bid came from the firm O'Hare and McGovern, which had bought the playing fields of the old Abbey primary and grammar schools.

However, access to the site for the hundreds of vehicles expected to attend the facility on a daily basis quickly became an issue.

The core of the problem was that the proposed main access point was too narrow and would have to be be shared with an adjoining home.

In October, planners recommended that the application be refused.

Image caption The playing fields of the old Abbey primary and grammar schools will be developed

Following an impassioned plea from Southern Health and Social Care Trust Chief Executive Shane Devlin, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's planning committee agreed to a stay of execution.

The proposal has been listed on the agenda for the committee's 11 December meeting - with planners recommending approval.

BBC News NI understands that in the interim period, the project developer has reached an agreement with the homeowner to buy their property, thus allowing for a wider entrance and exit point.

The Southern Trust said it would not comment at this point.

The project is just one of a number of transformative developments proposed for Newry city centre.

These include a new theatre, civic centre and 15-acre public park, as well a new 40-bedroom hotel along the canal.

Whilst securing planning permission is viewed as the biggest barrier to delivering the healthcare facility, other hurdles remain - notably securing agreement from GPs to leave their existing practices to move to the new facility.