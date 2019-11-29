Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action

Belfast Health Trust has cancelled all outpatient appointments and planned surgery next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday due to strikes by staff.

It said it was "extremely sorry for the disruption and distress" the move will cause to patients and their families.

It said cancelled appointments will rebooked at a later date.

Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action in protest at pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".

Patients with appointments at the following hospitals and health centres will be affected:

Royal Victoria Hospital

Children's Hospital

Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital

School of Dentistry

Belfast City Hospital

Mater Hospital

Musgrave Park Hospital

The trust said that next Friday, it is "anticipated that all services will be delivered as normal".

Full details and advice for patients has been published on the trust's website.

The news comes as the head of the Department of Health appealed for strikes to be "paused" due to the "extremely fragile state" of Northern Ireland's health service.

Richard Pengelly said emergency departments were already under pressure and waiting times were "disturbing".

"My appeal to unions is simply this - please don't allow a bad situation to become worse," he said.

Mr Pengelly said he fully understood and shared the "deep-seated anger and frustration of staff" who are dealing with "escalating problems" in the health service.

However, he said that the Department of Health "does not have the budget or the authority to meet union demands on pay for this year".

He said the "ultimate resolution to this dispute rests with ministers".

However, Northern Ireland does not have any locally-elected ministers as Stormont's devolved government has not functioned in almost three years.

Civil servants are running public services and Mr Pengelly is overseeing health services in his role as permanent secretary of the Department of Health.

Unison, which represents about 25,000 healthcare workers, is seeking pay parity with NHS staff in the rest of the UK.

It has also said that in nursing alone there are nearly 2,500 vacant posts in Northern Ireland and has described staffing levels as "unsafe".

Nurses are set to stage their own industrial action next week after members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to strike for the first time in its 103-year history.

Nurses will refuse to work unpaid hours or do any task that is not patient-specific on 3 December, building to a 12-hour strike on 18 December.