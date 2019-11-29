Image copyright Psni/family Image caption The body of Padraig Fox was discovered at a flat in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle

A 22-year-old man from County Down has admitted unlawfully killing Padraig Fox last December.

The 29-year-old victim was found dead in a flat in the Burrendale Park area of Newcastle.

Two cousins appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, and entered guilty pleas to offences dating back to 8 December last year.

Donach Rice, from Kilkeel Road in Annalong, had five charges put to him, and pleaded guilty to all offences.

Mr Rice admitted the manslaughter of Mr Fox on December 8 last year, and two charges of perverting the course of justice.

These charges related to making a false statement to police regarding Mr Fox's death on the same date, and also that he submitted himself to the infliction of an injury with a knife following the assault of Padraig Fox.

The infliction of the injury was to create the false impression the killing had been committed in self defence.

In addition, Mr Rice admitted fraud by false representation on the same day by presenting a betting slip belonging to someone else to Toal's Bookmaker to make a gain for himself or cause a loss to Toal's, and also to a charge of common assault.

Other co-accused

Also in the dock was his 21-year-old cousin Nathan Rice, from Saul Street in Downpatrick, who was charged with, and admitted, perverting the course of justice.

He pleaded guilty to making and signing a written statement of evidence to the PSNI on December 8 last year which he knew to be false.

At a previous court hearing in September, Nathan Rice admitted breaking into the Slieve Donard Hotel on 8 December last year and stealing three bottles of alcohol.

A third man, a 27-year old co-accused, is due to appear in court next week.

After the two defendants entered their pleas, they were informed by Mr Justice Colton that they will be sentenced in January.

Donach Rice was then remanded back into custody while Nathan Rice was released on continuing bail.