Image caption A number of schools in NI have closed due to the winter bug

Schools struck down by bugs and an electricity hook-up with Iceland are among the stories on Northern Ireland's front pages on Friday.

"Bug shuts ninth Ulster school" is the headline in the Daily Mirror.

It says one school, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College decided to close after 800 of its 1,600 students were unable to attend due to the Norovirus.

Headmaster Matthew Pitts tells the Mirror he believes most schools are struggling.

"I spoke to another principal and we were saying we have not seen anything like this in 10 years," he says.

Staying with health issues, the Belfast Telegraph puts a human face to Northern Ireland's waiting list figures.

It says patients have spoken about their anguish at their long waits for treatment, after it was revealed that there are 306,000 patients on hospital waiting lists in NI.

Among them is Portstewart man Allan Davies who has been waiting for three years for a hip replacement- and has been told that he could be waiting for a further two and a half years.

May Kitchen has been told she'll be waiting up to four years for cataract surgery.

"I just want to keep my independence and live my life well as long as I can. It's desperately upsetting," she says.

Different aspects of the DUP's general election manifesto appear on the front of the News Letter and The Irish News.

The latter casts doubt on a DUP proposal for an electricity hook-up between Northern Ireland and Iceland.

"First it was a bridge to Scotland - now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes," the paper's John Manley writes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Irish News says the DUP want to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes

He says an electrical engineer The Irish News spoke to said the project - which would feature a 700-mile seabed cable - would be "extremely expensive and have a lot of electrical losses due to its length".

The News Letter says retired police officers have welcomed an apparent DUP commitment that no former RUC members should face investigation for "non criminal misconduct".

The paper says that a UK government legacy proposal based on the Stormont House Agreement would have left police alone subject to such investigations.

At the DUP manifesto launch on Thursday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that the main focus should be on those who killed 90% of Troubles victims.

When asked a question by the News Letter, she added: "We are very clear that any historical investigations unit should not have the power to look at non criminal actions by former police officers."

Money mules

The News Letter also says that "money mules" who rent out legitimate bank accounts to organised crime are helping to launder "hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds".

The estimate, from a detective sergeant in the PSNI economic crime unit, was given to Belfast Crown Court, ahead of a "super hearing" into such offending to be held in the new year.

The Daily Mirror reports that a man shot in the chest as he tried to run to safety on Bloody Sunday is to receive £350,000 compensation.

The settlement was reached at the High Court in 68-year-old Joe Friel's claim for injuries and false allegations that he had been an armed terrorist.

Image caption Vivian Campbell is still touring despite a cancer diagnosis six years ago

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell tells the Belfast Telegraph the new drug he is being treated with for his lymphona is not curing him, but is keeping his cancer at bay.

As well as touring with Def Leppard, he also still tours with his other band Last in Line, who he is bringing to his home city on Friday.

Finally The Irish News says that one of its former journalists has found herself caught up in a Maltese murder mystery.

An investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has featured the resignation of two ministers and the prime minister's chief of staff forced out of office.

Questions remain over who ordered her death.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb attack in October 2017

In recent weeks, Diana Cacciottolo (née Rusk), news editor of the Times of Malta, has been involved in highlighting the investigation into the death.

Speaking from Malta, she told The Irish News it has been "fulfilling" to work on a story "of huge significance".