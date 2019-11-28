Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert on Saturday 7 September

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a mortar device in Church View, Strabane.

He is charged with perverting the course of justice; assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.

The device was found near houses at 8:30 BST on Saturday 7 September.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday 29 November.