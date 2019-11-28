Man charged over mortar device found near police station
- 28 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a mortar device in Church View, Strabane.
He is charged with perverting the course of justice; assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.
The device was found near houses at 8:30 BST on Saturday 7 September.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday 29 November.