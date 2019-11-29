Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The AQE has a three test procedure for transfer tests.

The head of the AQE exam body has said that sick children who miss Saturday's third and final transfer test will not get to sit it again.

Dr Darrin Barr spoke out after nine schools across NI were this week closed due to the winter vomiting bug.

He said that while he felt sorry for those affected, "there is no provision" for an extra test.

"The system that we have allows for this eventuality, two tests can count towards the final result," he added.

Hundreds of children across Northern Ireland have been sick this week, causing schools to close for deep cleans in a bid to stem the spread of the infection.

Winter vomiting bug

Norovirus, also called the "winter vomiting bug", is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

It can be very unpleasant but usually goes away in about two days.

Advice for treatment is:

Stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days

Avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time

Get plenty of rest

Drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash - take small sips if you feel sick.

Source: NHS

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, the AQE (Association for Quality Education) head said that despite this, there will be no extra test for pupils to sit.

"The model of AQE is the two best results are taken from the three tests and that will produce a standardised score which can be used for application for entry into grammar school," he said.

"If the children only manage to do one test then they will be issued with a raw score by AQE at the same time as the children who are issued with the AQE result."

Dr Barr said that a raw result can be used to apply to grammar schools.

"That raw score can be used by the parents if they want to apply for special circumstances through the transfer procedure," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Barr said it was not possible to arrange schools or overflow centres to facilitate an extra test

"A raw result does not give a final standardised score that grammar schools use for their entrance criteria.

"However, a raw score will be issued to the parent and they can then use that with any other primary school data to apply for special circumstances to the grammar schools."

The AQE chief added that it was a practical impossibility to hold an extra test: "Even if we had a fourth test and had it printed and available, to ask the 34 schools and four overflow centres to put on a further test, it can't happen because of the way schools work."