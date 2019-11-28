Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christine Connor, pictured at an earlier hearing, denies all the charges against her

The former state pathologist has given evidence on deaths linked to pipe bombs at the trial of a woman charged with attempting to murder a police officer.

Christine Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, is accused of six offences connected with two pipe bomb incidents in May 2013.

She denies all the charges.

Prof Jack Crane said that based on his experience and research, people were more likely to die from shrapnel wounds than the blast from a pipe bomb.

A victim would have to be close to the seat of the explosion, he said, to sustain serious injuries or death.

He said the metal cylinders for the devices were usually packed with low order explosive, such as gunpowder, as well as nails or pieces of metal or bolts, which would disperse when the device detonated.

Secondary blast injuries

Under cross-examination by a defence barrister, Prof Crane was asked about a research article he published in an American journal in 2008, on injuries as a result of pipe bomb incidents from 1998 to 2002.

The retired pathologist confirmed there were four deaths linked to pipe bombs in that time period.

He was then asked about "primary blast injuries" and "secondary blast injuries", the latter of which refers to a person having been struck by shrapnel.

Prof Crane confirmed that of the four pipe bomb deaths, all occurred due to secondary blast or shrapnel injuries, not as a result of the blast itself.

The court was also shown a montage of CCTV footage of a woman walking in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on 28 May 2013, when two pipe bombs were thrown at police officers.

The prosecution argues this woman is Christine Connor.

The trial is due to resume on Monday.