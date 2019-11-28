Police investigating the sudden death of a baby have been allowed another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested following the death of an 11-month-old boy in Keady, County Armagh, on Tuesday.

The baby was named locally as Hunter Patrick McGleenon and a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine how he died.

It is the second occasion detectives have been granted additional time to question the suspect.

The police were given an extra 24 hours to question the man on Wednesday following his arrest in Craigavon, County Armagh, the previous day.

He was taken to Banbridge Police Station in County Down for questioning after his initial arrest.