Northern Ireland

Alexandra Park Avenue, Belfast: Woman threatened with gun

  • 28 November 2019
Police

A woman has been threatened at gunpoint at her home in north Belfast.

Two men, one armed with a shotgun, forced their way into the house at Alexandra Park Avenue.

It is understood they did not try to steal anything, but instead threatened the woman.

It happened some time between 15:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT on Wednesday. The police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.