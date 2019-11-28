Alexandra Park Avenue, Belfast: Woman threatened with gun
- 28 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been threatened at gunpoint at her home in north Belfast.
Two men, one armed with a shotgun, forced their way into the house at Alexandra Park Avenue.
It is understood they did not try to steal anything, but instead threatened the woman.
It happened some time between 15:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT on Wednesday. The police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.